Credit: Devan Kaney on X

On June 21, Devan Kaney announced that she was no longer a weekend anchor at Fox 29 Philadelphia.

“Last week was my final sportscast at [Fox 29 Philadelphia],” Kaney wrote on X. “I’m so excited to share what’s next for me, but first I have to shoutout my incredible friends, family, and colleagues who have been so supportive over the last few months as I navigated my next career move. Change is never easy, but I’m grateful for the people in my life who make sure I know that I am never alone.”

The news came less than two months after Kaney was among the Audacy layoffs at 94.1 WIP following her work as a Philadelphia Eagles sideline reporter going back to 2024.

Kaney also revealed on X after the Fox 29 Philadelphia exit that the decision was “[her] choice,” that she was “leaving for a bigger market,” and that she would remain “on Fox airwaves.”

The hints were already there, and on Tuesday night, Kaney added clarity.

Kaney is now a Chicago Bears reporter at Fox 32 Chicago.

“Your newest Bears reporter for the home of the Chicago Bears, [Fox 32],” Kaney posted to X.

Your newest Bears Reporter for the home of the Chicago Bears, @fox32news 🐻🧡 pic.twitter.com/7bHIL9fN4j — Devan Kaney (@Devan_Kaney) July 7, 2026

In January, longtime Fox 32 sports anchor Lou Canellis left the station to take the same position with NBC 5 Chicago.

And in April, Fox 32 found its replacement for Canellis by promoting Cassie Carlson from Bears reporter to lead sports anchor. Carlson had been the station’s Bears reporter since 2022.

So, there’s been a lot of movement on the local sports news and Bears television coverage in Chicago, but it’s all worked out well for Canellis, Carlson, and Kaney.

As Kaney alluded to, Fox 32 is the local television home of the Bears and carries the team’s NFL preseason games. Additionally, eight of the Bears’ 16 scheduled regular-season games will be televised on Fox (TV details in Week 18 at the Minnesota Vikings are to be determined). This should all make Kaney a prominent face and voice for Bears coverage in Chicago going forward.