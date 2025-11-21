Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If you get drafted by the Detroit Lions, working on Thanksgiving Day is just part of the deal, and rookie offensive lineman Tate Ratledge plans to be there next week.

Ratledge’s planned attendance, however, caught many Lions fans by surprise after they were duped by an article in The Onion claiming the rookie requested to have Thanksgiving Day off because his mom is making his favorite pecan pie. And despite the absurdity of this claim, and the fact that it was published by the well-known satirical outlet The Onion, there were apparently a lot of Lions fans who thought Ratledge really had the gall to see if Thanksgiving was eligible to be a PTO day.

Here is the quote that was jokingly attributed to Ratledge in The Onion after claiming he asked head coach Dan Campbell for Thanksgiving off.

“I know we have a game scheduled, but my family has this big tradition every year where we all get together on that day and have a feast and watch football, and I really don’t want to miss it,” said the 24-year-old guard, adding that he’s very excited to spend time with his cousins and have a few helpings of his grandma’s famous stuffing. “I’ve already had to cancel a lot of weekend plans because of games this season, so I’m hoping I don’t have to back out on this, too. Plus, my mom said she’s making pecan pie just for me—it’s my favorite.”

The only thing crazier than thinking people might actually be duped by the above quote is the fact that people were actually duped by the above quote. According to Ratledge, he heard from “many people” about the article, with a team employee even noting a fan called into a local sports radio show to complain about the bogus request as if it were real.

Tate Ratledge said he got sent The Onion article about him by “so many people.” Said he heard from a team employee that someone called into a local radio bitching about it as if it were real. Good to know if 2025 people still don’t understand satire. https://t.co/0low9lqYv9 — Justin Rogers | Detroit Football Network (@Justin_Rogers) November 20, 2025



It’s hilarious. But it’s also a little concerning. With AI, satire websites and troll social media accounts running rampant on the internet, we’ve all been duped by a video or headline before. But believing a rookie NFL player asked to have Thanksgiving Day off to eat pecan pie? Come on. Maybe just stay off the internet if you weren’t aware or savvy enough to sniff that one out.

If the Lions beat the Green Bay Packers next week on Thanksgiving Day, Ratledge should be invited by Fox to have a turkey leg. Because the poor guy gave up Thanksgiving with his family to show up and work for the Lions.