The 2026 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule was released on Sunday night, and one scheduling decision stood out as a surprise.

The first-round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears was scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video. This is a game that was expected to land on Sunday, either with the Fox 4:30 p.m. slot or with the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC. Instead, the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles game landed on Fox, and the Los Angeles Chargers-New England Patriots game got the SNF slot.

The Bears and Packers averaged 27. 9 million viewers for a Fox Sunday broadcast in Week 14, and they averaged 21.3 million viewers during a Fox Saturday night broadcast in Week 16 that turned into an instant classic. Each game was a thriller featuring a historic NFL rivalry that includes a major-market draw in Chicago. So, the assumption was that this would be an extremely appealing matchup for the league and television networks.

On Monday, Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times provided more details on the league’s decision to put Packers-Bears on Saturday night on Prime Video.

Agrest reports that all of CBS, Fox, ESPN, NBC, and Prime Video wanted to carry the Packers-Bears game or the 49ers-Eagles game, with each game being viewed close enough from a television appeal perspective “that the league could flip a coin.” He notes that the instinct for the league is to typically put the highest-profile game in the 3:30 p.m. Sunday slot, and the next most-wanted game in the SNF slot.

However, Agrest reports that the NFL “chose to lean into its burgeoning relationship with Prime Video’s owner, Amazon” and “wants streaming to be a significant part of its media rights.”

Agrest also explains that the league wants to draw a younger audience, and putting high-profile games on a popular streaming platform like Prime Video helps that growth.

One of the NFL’s goals was to draw a younger audience, and according to Prime, it has. The company said “TNF” this season drew an audience with a median age of 49.4, almost seven years younger than audiences watching NFL games on linear networks.

Additionally, Agrest notes that the Ravens-Steelers thriller was basically a playoff game on Sunday Night Football, so that factored into the NFL’s decision not to award NBC arguably the highest-profile draw in the Wild Card round as well.

When planning the wild-card schedule, the NFL takes Week 18 and the divisional round into account. NBC, in particular, wanted Packers-Bears for “Sunday Night Football,” but considering it essentially had a playoff game in Ravens-Steelers on Sunday, it was passed over. That figures to give the network a good matchup in a preferred time slot next weekend.

So, it appears that this decision is a push from the NFL — and potentially the very powerful Amazon as well — to draw more attention to Prime Video and the streaming world, and to try to grow a younger audience. And NBC might have removed itself from Packers-Bears SNF consideration due to carrying the Ravens-Steelers game in Week 18.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will have the Packers-Bears call for Prime Video on Saturday night at Soldier Field.