According to the man himself, certain parts of the last two years have been tough on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
In a training camp press conference, the quarterback said (per Tom Withers, Associated Press) “It’s been tough to ‘block out the bull****’ the last two years.”
Watson said it’s been tough to “block out the bullshit” the last two years. pic.twitter.com/VCsdcejKEP
— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) July 26, 2024
There’s no doubt, blocking out distractions can be tough on pro athletes. And there’s also no doubt that Watson has dealt with more distractions than most pro athletes over the last two years.
Of course, there’s one problem with that as far as Watson is concerned.
The issues that Watson has been trying to block out are largely (if not entirely) of his own doing. He’s been accused of several counts of sexual misconduct. That led to him being suspended for the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season (Watson also missed the entire 2021 season despite not being hurt — but wasn’t officially suspended).
With that in mind, people weren’t exactly feeling a lot of sympathy for Watson following his comments on Friday.
being accused of being a sex criminal 24+ times, then deciding you are the actual victim is incredible. https://t.co/aaJa63Ptws
— Timberwolves Brooklyn 🐺 (@RobbyRav) July 26, 2024
