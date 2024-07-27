Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson noted on Friday that blocking out the "bull****" over the last two years has been tough. Photo Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks on from the sideline in a 2024 AFC wild card game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
According to the man himself, certain parts of the last two years have been tough on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In a training camp press conference, the quarterback said (per Tom Withers, Associated Press) “It’s been tough to ‘block out the bull****’ the last two years.”

There’s no doubt, blocking out distractions can be tough on pro athletes. And there’s also no doubt that Watson has dealt with more distractions than most pro athletes over the last two years.

Of course, there’s one problem with that as far as Watson is concerned.

The issues that Watson has been trying to block out are largely (if not entirely) of his own doing. He’s been accused of several counts of sexual misconduct. That led to him being suspended for the first six weeks of the 2022 NFL season (Watson also missed the entire 2021 season despite not being hurt — but wasn’t officially suspended).

With that in mind, people weren’t exactly feeling a lot of sympathy for Watson following his comments on Friday.

