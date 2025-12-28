Photo Credit: Peacock

The Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive with an impressive 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field. Baltimore was without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, and running back Derrick Henry stepped up to put together one of the most incredible games of his remarkable career.

Henry steamrolled his way through the Green Bay defense with 36 carries for 216 yards and four touchdowns. And his performance brought the best out of play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle on the Peacock-exclusive broadcast.

On the game’s opening drive, Henry capped off “A BRILLIANT START FOR BALTIMORE!” with a touchdown run.

One drive later, Henry found the end zone again to finish off another lengthy Baltimore drive.

“Henry has the ball, HENRY HAS THE TOUCHDOWN! HIS FOURTEENTH TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON, AND HIS THIRTY-SECOND MULTI-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF HIS CAREER!”

With 10 seconds to go in the second quarter, “King Henry” found the end zone for the third time in the first half.

“IT’S A FIRST-HALF HAT TRICK FOR THE KING!”

In the fourth quarter, Henry pulled out one of his vintage stiff-arm moves on Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine.

“Henry, STIFF ARM! GET OFF ME, CARRINGTON VALENTINE!”

With the Ravens leading 34-24 late in the fourth quarter, Henry delivered the dagger with his fourth touchdown of the game.

“DERRICK HENRY! TOUCHDOWN! HIS FOURTH OF THE NIGHT! KING HENRY RULES ALL IN GREEN BAY! Ties his career-high. He had four touchdowns in 2018 against Jacksonville with the Titans. The cheese graters are out for the Ravens, and Baltimore is still alive heading into the final week of the season.”

Eagle thrives when calling standout individual performances, like with Steph Curry leading Team USA to a gold-medal victory in France.