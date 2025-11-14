Photo credit: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady cloned his dog, which has Derek and David Carr wondering if the former NFL quarterback may have already cloned himself.

Throughout his career in the spotlight, Brady has shown himself to be a little strange. But nothing seemed stranger than when Brady recently revealed he cloned his dog through a company he invests in, Colossal Biosciences. And the weirdest part about it was Brady proudly sharing he cloned his dog while having no self-awareness to realize how strange this news was going to be perceived.

Upon learning the news, Home Grown with David and Derek Carr addressed the question of whether Brady cloning his dog was a test case to clone himself, or has the NFL on Fox analyst already been cloned?

“I don’t think he’s done it yet,” Derek Carr clarified before admitting he wouldn’t rule it out. “I would think that we want to see how long the dog lives… I’m not gonna say no.”

After the news about Brady’s dog, a satirical social media post claiming the seven-time Super Bowl winner cloned himself 23 years ago went viral with football fans joking current New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye may be that clone. Despite the wild conspiracy, Maye is not Brady’s clone and Brady did not clone himself 23 years ago. But that doesn’t mean he’s not planning to clone himself in the near future.

“There has to be a precursor, a trial run, a guinea pig, which I feel the dog is,” David Carr said. “And to jump from dog to human – with his scientists and his connections – probably isn’t that hard…the moral of the story here is we’re not putting it past him. I’m not gonna say he won’t do it. Someone needs to ask him directly.”

Derek quickly accepted the challenge, posing the question, “Tom, do you plan on cloning yourself. Or are you number two?”

Now it’s on Brady to address whether he’s been cloned or plans to be cloned. Although if we thought the dog thing was weird, we probably don’t want the truth.