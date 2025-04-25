Deion Sanders said that Dan Orlovsky is a "hater" of Shedeur Sanders. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
ESPNNFLBy Michael Dixon on

Is ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky a “hater” of Shedeur Sanders? According to Sanders’ father and college coach, Deion Sanders, yes.

Orlovsky shared video of himself breaking down some of Sanders’ flaws as a quarterback. One X (formerly Twitter) user replied, “Turned into a hater. Hate to see it man.” This caught the eye of the elder Sanders, who replied.

“Yes he did! Wow,” Sanders said.

So, what did Orlovsky say? The concern was that in 2024, Sanders was sacked 42 times, more than anyone in FBS.

“If I were teams entertaining drafting Shedeur, I would want to sit down and watch a lot of the plays that led to the sacks and just have conversations around them? Why? Why did they happen? Because for me, one of the big takeaways is, there’s too many situational, selfish sacks — where they’re unnecessary at times. When you’ve got points potentially on the board.”

After looking at some specific plays, Orlovsky added, “That’s the flaws that you’re gonna have to figure out when you eventually draft Shedeur.”

Orlovsky also pushed back on the notion that he’s a “hater” of Sanders.

Not in the least. It’s my job for every guy to point out the good and bad. Like I have. I’ve said endlessly I like Shedeur. I’ve done a flaws tape for all top QBs every year. Same this year.

“Not in the least,” he replied. “It’s my job for every guy to point out the good and bad. Like I have. I’ve said endlessly I like Shedeur. I’ve done a flaws tape for all top QBs every year. Same this year.”

