Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

We assure you that the NFL is pleased with Peacock’s playoff game ratings. But as the league champions those numbers, consider David Samson of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz skeptical.

On Wednesday’s show, Dan Le Batard asked the former president of the Miami Marlins for his thoughts on the 23 million viewers who tuned in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins game last Saturday. NBC and the league have claimed it was the most-streamed event in United States history.

“Well, let’s not get too crazy,” Samson said. “Because until we see the numbers — and we’ll never see the numbers — but maybe someone will find them; maybe Pablo Torre will find out. I want to know how many people signed up for Peacock and then kept it. That is where the money is. The 23 million also is an incorrect number because that number includes all the people in Miami and Kanas City. Now, there were way more in Kansas City, but the number of people who watched the game on regular television.

“So, it wasn’t actually 23 million streaming. However, I think what fans have to realize — and so many people were so upset that, oh, it’s just streaming — you guys did a whole segment on how grandparents will figure out where to find the game. The NFL could not care less about that demographic and having them understand where to find games. They’re focused on getting as many possible entities to bid for the rights.

“Peacock paid $110 million just for that game. Extrapolate that over extended playoffs, extrapolate that over a regular season, and you’re talking about a huge amount of money going to these owners.”

Samson believes that the Peacock game has helped inform everyone at Meadowlark Media that game streaming will increase. He also thinks that their CEO, John Skipper, will be correct in his prediction that the Super Bowl will eventually only be accessible through a paywall.

“It’s coming and it’s coming soon,” Samson said.

The league is currently celebrating Peacock’s playoff game ratings. At the same time, Samson’s insights into the NFL’s strategy highlight the focus on maximizing revenue through bidding for rights. With that comes an anticipation of an increase in the number of games on streaming platforms, which echoes concerns about potential exclusivity through paywalls in the future, as predicted and shared by Skipper.

[Barrett Sports Media]