David Carr on NFL Total Access in 2021.
NFLTwitterBy Andrew Bucholtz on

One of the funniest erroneous tweets in a minute comes from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. On Monday, Garafolo was trying to break news of the New Orleans Saints “closing in on a deal” with 31-year-old free agent quarterback Derek Carr (which they did eventually complete). But he instead cited David Carr, Derek’s 43-year-old brother:

The elder Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft, played in the league from 2002-2012. He’s been a NFL Network analyst since 2016 (he’s seen above on NFL Total Access in 2021). And he had a funny Twitter response to his NFL Media colleague Garafolo, after fellow NFL Media reporter Tom Pelissero called Garafolo out:

Meanwhile, Garafolo did later correct:

And he tweeted that this made him subscribe to Twitter Blue for the edit button function:

So in the future, Garafolo may be able to make sure he’s mentioning the correct Carr brother. Even if he has to do so after the fact.

[Mike Garafolo on Twitter; photo from NFL.com]

About Andrew Bucholtz

Andrew Bucholtz has been covering sports media for Awful Announcing since 2012. He is also a staff writer for The Comeback. His previous work includes time at Yahoo! Sports Canada and Black Press.

View all posts by Andrew Bucholtz