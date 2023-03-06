One of the funniest erroneous tweets in a minute comes from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. On Monday, Garafolo was trying to break news of the New Orleans Saints “closing in on a deal” with 31-year-old free agent quarterback Derek Carr (which they did eventually complete). But he instead cited David Carr, Derek’s 43-year-old brother:

The #Saints are closing in on a deal with QB David Carr, sources tell me and @RapSheet. After nine seasons with the #Raiders, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is headed to New Orleans. The first QB domino is about to fall and one NFC South team has its starter. pic.twitter.com/nuLSAhncLQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

The elder Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft, played in the league from 2002-2012. He’s been a NFL Network analyst since 2016 (he’s seen above on NFL Total Access in 2021). And he had a funny Twitter response to his NFL Media colleague Garafolo, after fellow NFL Media reporter Tom Pelissero called Garafolo out:

Got my hopes up. I did like 10 push-ups this morning when I heard the news https://t.co/Xtmr4KQfK9 — David Carr (@DCarr8) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Garafolo did later correct:

DEREK! — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

And he tweeted that this made him subscribe to Twitter Blue for the edit button function:

All right, they officially got my $8. I’ve secured the ability to edit tweets starting … now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 6, 2023

So in the future, Garafolo may be able to make sure he’s mentioning the correct Carr brother. Even if he has to do so after the fact.

[Mike Garafolo on Twitter; photo from NFL.com]