Entertainer Taylor Swift cheers during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs came into the 2023 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions and a favorite to return to the big game. While they’re still in a solid position heading into the playoffs, it hasn’t been the smoothest season for Andy Reid’s squad.

The Chiefs have struggled to maintain offensive consistency, given away too many turnovers, and dropped an alarming number of passes in critical moments, not to mention committing some wild blunders along the way.

With a 9-6 record coming into Sunday, the Chiefs needed to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals to clinch a playoff berth and their 8th-consecutive division crown. Early on, the same old problems reared their ugly heads and they trailed 17-13 at halftime. That prompted a bit of soul-searching from the NFL world about what was going on with the once-mighty Chiefs.

While some blamed KC’s inability to maintain offensive talent around Patrick Mahomes and others blamed the front office’s inability to draft well or make key free-agent signings, former Barack Obama advisor and CNN contributor David Axelrod had another theory: Perhaps this is all Taylor Swift’s fault.

At some point it has to be asked: is Taylor Swift killing the [Chiefs]?” asked Axelrod on X

Swift, who has been dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce this season, has made appearances at many of the team’s games, prompting a surge in interest around their relationship. It’s also led to some very weird takes about Swift, Kelce, and whether or not she is a “distraction.” And while Axelrod’s comment can be read as a throwaway joke, many around the NFL world took offense to the way it blamed a woman for a group of men’s failures, a classic misogynistic trope.

Not only did Axelrod get ratioed to the moon on X but the Chiefs ended up getting back on track, winning the game, and clinching the AFC West. While they might not look as cohesive as previous seasons, it seems like Kansas City remains a viable contender heading into the playoffs.

Axelrod attempted to placate those he’d offended by making it seem like he was on their side the whole time.

If we know X/Twitter and Swifties, no amount of centrist altruism is gonna get Axelrod out of this jam. Better to just turn off your phone alerts for a few days. The only saving grace is that one of his cronies will probably pen a “cancel culture came for David Axelrod” opinion column in the New York Times or Washington Post on his behalf in the coming days.

