In need of a little jolt? There’s coffee, energy drinks, or whatever ESPN New York radio host Dave Rothenberg is spewing out of his butt cheeks.

For the first time in a long time, the New York Giants have energized their fanbase. And they’ve done it with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo providing hope and excitement on and off the field.

Just how energized is the fanbase? Let’s check in on New York sports radio the morning after the Giants won a Thursday Night Football game against their division rival and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants have @ESPNNewYork radio host Dave Rothenberg feeling some kind of way this morning… “You want energy?! I’ll open up my butt cheeks and give you energy today!” pic.twitter.com/WHTcCTShrt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 10, 2025



“You want energy? You want energy?!” ESPN New York’s Dave Rothenberg asked co-host Rick DiPietro at the start of their morning show on Friday. “I’ll open my butt cheeks and give you energy today, is what I’m gonna do. Oh my God!”

Oh my God is right. It’s just a game, Dave. Here’s the thing, you probably think Rothenberg is kidding or just doing this as a goofy radio schtick. But if there is a sports radio host willing to open their butt cheeks on the heels of a Giants win, it’s Rothenberg. He is obsessed, as proven by the title of his podcast, Dave Rothenberg’s Giants Obsession.

This is a person who admitted to Brian Daboll that he refused to take his wife to the doctor when she was home with the flu and a 103-degree fever because the Giants game was about to start. He also once vowed to pose for an erotic calendar if the Giants won a Super Bowl. Erotic calendar, open butt cheeks, there might be a trend here.

Still not convinced that he would spread his butt cheeks? How about the fact that he left his wife and kids to go to cope with the Giants losing a regular season game to the Carolina Panthers at a hotel. So yeah, he just might be willing to open his butt cheeks to celebrate the Giants getting a regular season win over the Eagles and looking like they may have found their quarterback of the future.

It’s been less than a month since ESPN New York started streaming its shows on YouTube. And it should probably think about some sort of disclaimer warning the audience about Rothenberg and his cheeks.