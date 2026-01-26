Screenshot from FS1

The Tom Brady and Bill Belichick eras might be over, but we’re all still living in the Dave Portnoy era for the New England Patriots.

After back-to-back 4-13 seasons, order has been restored in the AFC, with the Patriots returning to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018. But who deserves credit for this turnaround? Mike Vrabel? Drake Maye? Robert Kraft? Maybe. But Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy wants to make sure everyone still recognizes his value to this latest Super Bowl run.

Monday morning on FS1, Portnoy preached his own Hall of Fame candidacy to Wake Up Barstool co-host Brandon Walker, stating he “should be in Canton” because he knows what wins championships.

“I think I may be inducted into the Canton Hall of Fame if they win this game, the first fan to ever do it.” – @stoolpresidente pic.twitter.com/QJQvrLcK39 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) January 26, 2026

“I have been blessed,” Portnoy admitted. “Patriots Super Bowls coming out my butt… I maybe should be inducted into Canton Hall of Fame if they win this game. The first fan to ever do it.”

“Being a Hall of Fame fan, which I am,” Portnoy continued. “These games, and I’ve seen a lot of them. They are lost far more than they are won…let the other team make mistakes and then you clean up.”

Walker attempted to argue he is more of a Hall of Fame fan as a 46-year-old who has never seen a championship. Portnoy meanwhile, has it easy, experiencing 12 Super Bowl appearances in addition to all the World Series, NBA championships and Stanley Cup titles he’s been blessed with as a Boston sports fan. But according to Portnoy, that only proves his point. If you’re a sports fan who hasn’t seen a championship, that’s on you.

“There’s a lot of people out there that don’t think we affect the game,” Portnoy said. “There’s a lot of people out there that don’t think I can will things to happen, and as a collective unit, Patriot fans can will things to happen. You are a miserably loser, Brandon. And you have a miserable loser attitude.”

It might sound crazy. It might sound like just schtick for his brand and TV show. But after decades of debating whether Belichick or Brady deserves more credit for the New England Patriots dynasty, it’s Portnoy who is still there, and it’s Portnoy who now has the chance to get his seventh Super Bowl with the same organization.