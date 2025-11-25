Photo credit: FS1

Stephen A. Smith might not want to concede to anyone’s demands, but he apologized to Drake Maye, and that’s good enough for Dave Portnoy.

Drake Maye said he didn’t know what show Cam Newton was on, and Stephen A. Smith didn’t like that. Stephen A. Smith called Drake Maye a liar, and Dave Portnoy didn’t like that. Dave Portnoy demanded an apology, and Stephen A. Smith didn’t like that. But he did apologize. And for that, Portnoy is thankful.

During Monday’s Wake Up Barstool on FS1, the show did a pre-Thanksgiving ‘what are you thankful for’ segment, and Portnoy was thankful for Smith’s apology.

“Thank you, Stephen A, for apologizing… Apology accepted, I’m glad we can put this nastiness behind us.” – @stoolpresidente https://t.co/v1jKb3g4PV pic.twitter.com/swNX0nGrV5 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) November 24, 2025

“When Drake Maye was called a liar by Stephen A. Smith because he said he didn’t know Cam Newton was on that other network and on First Take, I demanded an apology from Stephen A,” Portnoy explained. “I said, ‘You don’t call my quarterback a liar. You don’t do that.’ Stephen A. responded by saying, ‘Who is Dave Portnoy to demand an apology from me. I ain’t getting an apology demand for me from nobody, especially Dave Portnoy.’

“And in the next breath, what did he do? He apologized. So, thank you, Stephen A. for apologizing. I don’t care whether you say I can’t demand it, the main thing is you did it…apology accepted, I’m glad we can put this nastiness behind us. I respect Stephen A. And I’m glad he adhered and bent the knee and gave the apology. So, I am thankful that war is over.”

When Newton labeled the New England Patriots “fool’s gold” two weeks ago, no one could have predicted the twists and turns this story would eventually take. But no one expected Smith to accuse Maye of lying about the fact that he didn’t realize Newton was a part-time contributor on First Take.

To be clear, Smith never apologized directly to Portnoy, or “Portnoe” as he repeatedly referred to the Barstool Sports founder last week, for accusing his favorite quarterback of being a liar. But he did give a sort of apology to Maye by claiming, “I was being facetious; I wasn’t being serious about that point. So, if people take it that way, sure, I can apologize for that, it’s no big deal. But I wasn’t being serious.” And for Smith, that was a big concession.

Maybe it was Portnoy’s demand. Or maybe it was the fact that even Smith realized it was ridiculous to assume there’s no way a 23-year-old NFL quarterback could have better things to do than spend their mornings watching First Take.