Credit: ‘Club Shay Shay’

Davante Adams wouldn’t even let Shannon Sharpe finish the question: ” Hell yes,” he wants Tom Brady on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brady has dangled the possibility of a comeback numerous times, but he seems firmly cemented in his upcoming role on Fox’s No. 1 NFL team alongside Kevin Burkhardt. That doesn’t mean that Adams and Sharpe can’t riff about it on the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast, but it doesn’t seem realistic — at least right now.

This is the same Adams who said he gave the OK to bench Jimmy Garoppolo during Netflix’s Receiver series. Not that Brady is Garoppolo, but the star wide receiver has some pull in the Sin City, and it’s fair to say that position hasn’t been solidified for Las Vegas just yet.

As a future part owner of the franchise, Brady would be the best quarterback associated with the team, even if he’s a year-plus removed from retirement. That’s not meant to be a slight to Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew; it’s just the truth. And every team — besides a select few – in the NFL would likely try to lure the future Hall of Famer out of retirement if given the chance.

And don’t get Adams started about his age; he wouldn’t care if Brady was 58 or 60.

“Look, Tom, know how I feel about him, man,” Adams said. “And the other part is I think I’d be the first person that played with Tom and Aaron (Rodgers), so that would be pretty cool. I mean, he’s getting older, but he got to still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”

So, it’s fair to say that Adams wants to play with Brady. While it likely wouldn’t come hell or high water, he seems like he’d push for it, given the possibilities. But again, Brady seems entrenched in his role at Fox, as many believe that his ability to articulate and break down plays will set him apart in the broadcast booth, just like it did on the field.

The more realistic possibility is Adams reuniting with Rodgers, as the sports media tries to will it to happen. And Adams said if he did reunite with anybody, it would be his former quarterback in Green Bay, but based on his comments to Sharpe, he feels pretty good about being with the Raiders.

Still, that didn’t stop him from advocating for Brady to join the Raiders.

And the likely possibility of that for the moment is an NFL game on Fox.

[Club Shay Shay]