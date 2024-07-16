Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not strictly based in nothing, but the recent offseason fodder that’s gained traction among the masses is a potential Davante Adams trade to the New York Jets. It’s not like anything has happened on that front. There’s been smoke there since the Green Bay Packers shipped Aaron Rodgers off to Gang Green, but nothing has transpired other than speculation.

Unsurprisingly, the Jets reportedly made overtures at least season’s trade deadline — and even prior to that — about Adams’ availability. They were told he wasn’t going anywhere, only for head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to be fired within 24 hours. It’s unclear if the Jets have made any further pursuits, and there’s no reporting to suggest as much, but those trade rumors aren’t going anywhere, even if Adams wants to stay where his feet are.

The NFL universe certainly wants the Jets to be good, even if it’s just for the content. If you don’t believe us, believe the NFL schedule makers. Even after falling flat on their faces in 2023, the Jets remain primetime darlings. Last season, it was HBO’s Hard Knocks and everything in between. This year, it’s how can we get Davante Adams to the Jets to make sure they are contenders?

The speculation gained momentum after Rodgers hinted at a reunion with his former Green Bay teammate during the American Century Championship this past week. Comments from Jets stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, both expressing their desire for Adams to join the team, further fueled the speculation.

“I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him…again.” Aaron Rodgers on Davante Adams at the American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Presented by @RN_GolfClub #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cm7crqXcjF — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) July 11, 2024

Certainly, it doesn’t help that this coincided with Netflix’s release of Receiver, in which Adams was obviously displeased with the Raiders’ direction. He signed off on Jimmy Garoppolo’s benching while previously bemoaning, taking more hits than he ever has in his career.

That’s not to say that Adams wants out of Las Vegas; in fact, Adams was one of several players who vouched for Antonio Pierce to have his interim tag removed. He recently told Kay Adams on Up & Adams that spirits wouldn’t have been as high if Pierce hadn’t been retained. But that wasn’t the case. And now the seeds have been planted, even if what we saw on the Netflix docuseries is back when McDaniels was still the head coach.

Those seeds include a few things since the start of the week. Monday saw Boomer Esiason come out on his Boomer & Gio morning show on WFAN and say that he’s hearing that Adams to the Jets is going to happen, and if it does happen, it’ll be in late August or early September.

Of course, Esiason’s track record is a little spotty. Remember when Ben Johnson to the Washington Commanders was a done deal?

From there, on Monday, Randy Moss also told Kay Adams that Davante should pursue a Super Bowl at this point in his career.

“I don’t see why he shouldn’t… Go back with your quarterback Aaron Rodgers, man; they made some great things happen.”

Should #Raiders WR Davante Adams go chase a SB ring at this point in his career?? 💍🏃 HOF’er @RandyMoss: “I don’t see why he shouldn’t… Go back with your quarterback Aaron Rodgers man, they made some great things happen.” @tae15adams @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Vn8WKOO4Dg — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 15, 2024

There was also Bart Scott floating conspiracy theories about the audio you heard — or didn’t hear — from Rodgers on ESPN’s airwaves.

Bart Scott insists that if you isolate the audio of Aaron Rodgers saying he can’t wait to play Davante Adams again, you can hear that the Jets quarterback is referring to golf. Mike Greenberg: “What is this, The Beatles? People are playing it backwards?” pic.twitter.com/JLuxZjmf1c — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2024

On Tuesday, Dan Orlovsky declared on ESPN’s Get Up that Adams’s move to the Jets was a “done deal.” Orlovsky riffed about Netflix’s Receiver and Adams’ frustration, claiming that despite Jimmy G no longer being with the organization, life with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew is “not that much better of a situation.”

“One, the only reason it wouldn’t happen, Greeny, is he would feel bad about leaving Antonio Pierce, their new head coach,” Orlovsky told Mike Greenberg. “That’s the only reason… But the loyalty of a competitor to a coach. One, the Raiders don’t matter until they get a quarterback. I don’t care what anybody says. So, at some point, you gotta go try and get a quarterback. No. 2, if you’re the Jets, why would you not?

“Cool, it’s gonna cost you a first. You haven’t won a Super Bowl in 50-something years or something like that. You’ve already gone all-in. You have to make this work. If you don’t win the Super Bowl, this is going to be one of the more disappointing acquisitions and runs and wasted talented teams that we’ve seen in the NFL in many years.

“I think this is a done deal. At some point, Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season.”

Dan Orlovsky: “I think this a done deal. At some point, Davante Adams plays for the Jets this season.” Greeny: “How do I make that my ring tone?… I want Dan saying that to be my ringtone.” Dan: “You want a grown man who doesn’t sound like he he’s gone through puberty yet to… pic.twitter.com/KwERUHL80r — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

In a playful jab, Boomer and Gregg Giannotti suggested Orlovsky might have been inspired by their reporting. They then chuckled at the idea that some, like Sporting News, might have initially dismissed the story, but now that it’s on a bigger platform like ESPN, it’s suddenly considered legitimate news.

Boomer and Gio want you to know they had Davante Adams to the Jets first, not Dan Orlovsky. “I think he ripped you off here… so is that a grain of salt spot Sporting News?! They say it on ESPN now it’s real?!” pic.twitter.com/G8j3YGCNXM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

Whatever the case, the constant murmurings about Adams to the Jets raise an eyebrow. It’s hard to ignore the “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” adage, but sports media undeniably seems to be pouring gasoline on this particular fire without anything truly concrete behind it, just connecting some dots that are very far apart.

The whole thing started with reporters prompting comments from Rodgers, Hall and Wilson. They’re undoubtedly reasonable questions, but they’re calculated and aim to generate headlines and keep the rumor mill churning during a lull in the offseason.

Until there’s a confirmed trade or serious discussions between the teams, this remains pure speculation. But that’s all you need to get through an offseason media cycle.

[Awful Announcing]