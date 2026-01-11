Credit: Fox Sports, © Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com

It’s been a decade since the New York Jets finished the season with a winning record and 15 years since they last made the playoffs.

Suffice it to say, they’ve been a pretty solid punching bag for critics, which includes several of their former players.

Before Saturday’s Wild Card Weekend playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers, Rams wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sat down with Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson for a discussion about their season and playoff position.

While describing what it will take for the Rams to find success in the playoffs, Adams used the Jets as shorthand for what you don’t want to end up like.

“If you don’t bring your best stuff, you’re gonna be at home with the Jets” – Davante Adams with a shot at his former squad pic.twitter.com/ihVstjziB2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2026

“If you don’t bring your best stuff, you’re gonna be at home with the Jets,” said Adams.

Adams spent most of the 2024 season with the Jets, reuniting with former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers. He finished the 2024 season with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. After they were unable to find a trade partner, the Jets released him this past March, and he signed with the Rams.

Rodgers, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, took a shot of his own at the Jets last week, saying Pittsburgh was “kind of the antithesis of where I was, there’s not really any leaks in the boat.”