After this week, football fans’ attention will turn toward the NFL Draft, where the conversation at No. 1 will likely revolve around quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. And Darius Butler, retired defensive turned NFL analyst, has already made his decision.

Explaining his choice on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, Butler said it basically came down to who was a better hang.

Butler was able to play a round of golf with Maye and his family, and based on how fun he was to be around, how much he seemed to love football, and how good his family was together, Butler was sold.

“I would take him one … He wouldn’t be in the conversation to be one of the top picks if he didn’t have the talent,” Butler explained. “As for being in the locker room … it’s more than what happens on the field. He’s a locker room guy.”

After Butler explained his perspective, McAfee ribbed him for being so basic in his analysis.

Butler added that his stature lives up to how he looks on TV too, especially after he adds muscle in an NFL weight room. But he hardly dodged the allegations that he formed his opinion over one round of golf.

“I spend four and a half hours with (Caleb), that may sway me,” Butler admitted.

It’s that easy, everyone. If you can get access to play a round with top NFL draft prospects, you can get paid for your analysis.

In the meantime, it sounds like Maye’s agents should be setting him up to golf with NFL executives to help his stock.

