On Monday, former Patriots (among others) receiver Danny Amendola retired from the NFL.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Amendola’s next step may be a tried and true one for retired players – broadcasting. Schefter reports that Amendola is “ready to pursue other interests,” which will include “initial talks” with networks.

Amendola is ready to pursue various other interests, including having initial talks with broadcasting networks. He has multiple relationships and respect from around the league and is ready for the next challenge. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2022

Alright, so not a lot to go on there, but it definitely makes sense. The NFL has five rightsholders in the US that airs live games (and the league-owned NFL Network), along with more overseas. Throw in the dizzying about of digital and local outlets, and there are plenty of opportunities for an ex-player to get into the media landscape if they desire.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this is the direction Amendola decides to go.