By Joe Lucia on

On Monday, former Patriots (among others) receiver Danny Amendola retired from the NFL.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Amendola’s next step may be a tried and true one for retired players – broadcasting. Schefter reports that Amendola is “ready to pursue other interests,” which will include “initial talks” with networks.

Alright, so not a lot to go on there, but it definitely makes sense. The NFL has five rightsholders in the US that airs live games (and the league-owned NFL Network), along with more overseas. Throw in the dizzying about of digital and local outlets, and there are plenty of opportunities for an ex-player to get into the media landscape if they desire.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this is the direction Amendola decides to go.

