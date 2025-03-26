Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network (Photo courtesy of Daniel Jeremiah)

The Dallas Cowboys have received a significant amount of criticism from media members and fans alike for their passive approach in recent offseasons. And NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah presented an idea for the Cowboys to change that in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cowboys fans are well familiar with Deion Sanders, who helped the organization win a Super Bowl in 1995, playing for the Cowboys for five of his 14 years in the NFL.

The 2025 NFL Draft class features Travis Hunter, a two-way star who perhaps resembles Sanders as closely as anyone since he played in the league.

Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, Hunter is expected to hear his name called far before the Cowboys come to the podium in April with their No. 12 overall pick.

In a post on X, Jeremiah challenged the Cowboys organization to trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to draft Hunter, saying that he missed when the Cowboys were “aggressive & fun”.

“I miss the days when the Cowboys were aggressive & fun,” wrote Jeremiah. “Spice it up. Trade up for Travis Hunter.”

I miss the days when the Cowboys were aggressive & fun. Spice it up. Trade up for Travis Hunter. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 25, 2025

Travis Hunter has his work cut out for him to have the kind of impact that Deion Sanders had in the NFL. But with that being said, Hunter profiles to be one of the most intriguing draft prospects in quite some time who could undoubtedly make an impact on the Cowboys roster right away on either side of the ball.

Last offseason, Jerry Jones famously declared that the Cowboys would be “all in” to improve the roster and build a contender. That of course ended up not being the case after passing on the likes of Derrick Henry in free agency, a decision that the organization has been mocked relentlessly for ever since.

If the Cowboys do truly want to make a splash move, trading up to bring in someone like Travis Hunter would certainly qualify as exactly that. But based on the recent history of the Cowboys, the organization likely won’t be taking Jeremiah’s advice unless Jerry Jones has had a drastic change of heart.