Credit: NFL Network

Move The Sticks launched when Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks, two NFL Network analysts with scouting backgrounds, shared a passion for talent evaluation and had an idea for a podcast. More than a decade and 1,000-plus episodes later, they announced Monday it’s coming to an end.

“I want to thank everyone who’s listened to Move The Sticks over the last decade,” Jeremiah wrote. “It’s been a blast to create shows with Bucky Brooks (over 1k of them). He’s a fantastic partner and will always remain a close friend… I’ll let you guys know when I finalize my new podcast.”

Quick pod update- I want to thank everyone who’s listened to Move The Sticks over the last decade. It’s been a blast to create shows with @BuckyBrooks (over 1k of them). He’s a fantastic partner & will always remain a close friend. We’ve had amazing producers & I appreciate them… — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) June 8, 2026

“Partnering with a respected colleague and friend on 1,000-plus episodes has been a career milestone,” Brooks wrote. “While I will miss our on-air banter, discussions, and debates, I know our professional paths will cross again in the near future. To the fans and aspiring scouts who enjoyed our work, I hope you will continue to support our individual projects at NFL Media, NFL Network, and ESPN.”

As DJ so eloquently stated, it’s been a fantastic run for the MTS podcast. Partnering with a respected colleague and friend on 1K+ episodes has been a career milestone. While I will miss our on-air banter, discussions, and debates, I know our professional paths will cross again… https://t.co/aOLdpet4Po — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) June 8, 2026

Jeremiah spent eight years as an NFL scout with the Eagles, Browns, and Ravens before joining NFL Network in 2012. Brooks, a second-round pick out of North Carolina in 1994 who won a Super Bowl with the Packers and played five NFL seasons, has been at NFL Network since 2010, contributing weekly columns, Scout’s Take video features, and analysis for NFL.com, and also contributes to Fox Sports.

Jeremiah has been one of NFL Network’s central draft voices alongside Rich Eisen and Charles Davis for years, anchoring the network’s three-day coverage and serving as a fixture at the NFL Scouting Combine every February. When ESPN formally acquired NFL Network on April 1, Jeremiah was part of the first NFL Draft produced under unified ownership, with NFL Network maintaining its own distinct broadcast. ESPN content president Burke Magnus said earlier this month that NFL Network will likely continue producing its own draft coverage, suggesting Jeremiah’s role there isn’t going anywhere.

As for the next podcast, Jeremiah said he’ll share details when it’s finalized. With ESPN now owning NFL Network and Magnus already signaling that talent will flow between the two properties, Jeremiah’s profile within the combined operation figures to grow. Omaha Productions, Peyton Manning’s content company, which extended its partnership with ESPN through 2034 and has become the network’s go-to production company for original content, could be one logical landing spot. The company previously brought Kyle Brandt, also an NFL Network personality, aboard for a podcast on ESPN platforms, in a deal that could conceivably serve as a path for Jeremiah.

Whatever Jeremiah builds next, it won’t lack for an audience.