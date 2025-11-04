Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders were dealt a disastrous blow to their season during the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks when star quarterback Jayden Daniels went down with a severe elbow injury while the game’s result was well out of hand.

And on Monday, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took full responsibility.

#Commanders HC Dan Quinn opened his press conference by saying he messed up by keeping QB Jayden Daniels in the game last night down by 31. “I’ve been thinking about it non-stop. I missed it.” pic.twitter.com/mfeDjHWq1O — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2025

“I know many of you have been asking about the thought process of Jayden being in the game in that situation. I get that. I’ve been thinking about it, honestly, nonstop too. And for me, I think the answer man, I missed it,” Quinn said to open his press conference on Monday. “I’ll fill you in on my thought process. At the start of the fourth quarter … that was going to be the last drive for a couple of guys … we weren’t going to have any read-run plays, meaning no carries for the quarterback on a run. And honestly man, that’s where I missed it. Of course he can scramble, it’s Jayden, that’s what he’s special at. And that is 100%, that’s on me.”

It’s not all that common for an NFL coach to be so candid with reporters, especially without even being prompted. But it seems that given the widespread criticism of keeping Daniels in during the fourth quarter of a blowout game, Quinn wanted to do all he could to own the decision.

Winning the press conference isn’t exactly easy after that type of decision, but Quinn was able to save a bit of face by explaining his rationale. It serves as another reminder that when coaches and athletes are open with the press, they’re more likely to get the benefit of the doubt.