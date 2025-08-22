Photo Credit: Dan Patrick Show on X

The NFL has continued to expand its annual International Series, with a record-high seven international games set to be played in the 2025 NFL season and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s plan on having a 16-game International Series within the next five years. But could we potentially see the biggest game of the calendar year get played overseas?

Dan Patrick seems to think so, explaining on Thursday’s edition of The Dan Patrick Show that he believes it is “inevitable” that we will one day see a Super Bowl played in London due to the growth of the sport globally.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Patrick. “I don’t think there are any of us who will turn it off or who will not tune in because it’s not in the United States. Now, you might have that anti-American sentiment. ‘What are you doing? That’s our sport.’ Well, we shipped out baseball for Opening Day. I don’t know if anybody was enraged by that except for me. The NBA is expanding, maybe there is a European portion of this. But every sport is looking for growth.

“Even golf now, golf just hired Tiger Woods, Theo Epstein. They are trying to look at the future of the sport. And they are promising there are big changes there. Tiger was named to a committee that is basically about the future of the sport. And they promised big changes. I don’t know what those big changes could be. But every sport is looking for more revenue. How do we grow the game?

“And there is going to be a separate TV package for the international games. So, the NFL is going to sell that off for a billion dollars. Because now they have more revenue. We’ve added another (international) game. Now they will add another one after that. And then you are going to have maybe international games. But I think this is just inevitable with the growth of the game.”

What are your thoughts on a potential London Super Bowl in the near future?🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NDL9Uhn92X — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 21, 2025

There are obvious roadblocks that come along with holding a potential Super Bowl in London or anywhere else internationally. It seems quite unlikely that the NFL would want to deviate all that much from the long-standing tradition of a 6:30 EST start time, which is most ideal for the majority of the American audience.

This would create a scenario where fans attending an international Super Bowl would be attending a game that started past midnight local time, which could potentially limit in-person attendance.

We already know that we won’t be getting an overseas Super Bowl until at least 2029, as we already have locations for the next three Super Bowls (Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA). But interestingly, the stars could potentially align after the 2029 NFL season for the NFL should they actually want to pursue an international Super Bowl.

The NFL has an opt-out clause on their media rights agreements with Fox, CBS, and NBC after the 2029 season. Should the league attempt to put together an international TV package to interested networks, which is a scenario many believe to be a possibility, it certainly seems as if it would make sense to dangle the possibility of airing an overseas Super Bowl to further intrigue networks in the bidding war that the international TV package will ultimately become.

At the very least, an international Super Bowl is an intriguing possibility. And given the fact that the league is more dedicated than ever to growing the sport globally, it sure seems as if this scenario Patrick laid out is on the table.