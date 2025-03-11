Photo Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky isn’t the type to throw bombs or be overly critical, especially when it comes to the quarterbacks of the National Football League. That’s why his comments about Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday morning’s edition of Get Up were a little bit surprising.

The NFL is currently undergoing a merry-go-round of mediocre quarterbacks at the moment. Geno Smith was traded to the Raiders, the Seahawks filled that void by signing Sam Darnold, and with the Jets moving on from Rodgers, they signed Justin Fields. At least Derek Carr is staying with the New Orleans Saints and we’ve not been flung into total chaos.

That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly Minnesota Vikings in the market for a veteran quarterback. Rodgers was briefly linked with the Steelers on Monday by a Pittsburgh beat reporter, but that report was quickly walked back.

But could Rodgers follow the full Brett Favre timeline and go from Green Bay to New York to Minnesota? Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think it would be a good fit. Not because Rodgers is cooked, washed, or a egotistical narcissist. But because he wants the Vikings to invest in last year’s first round quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“That would be a mistake by the Minnesota Vikings. You’ve made the determination, the decision to allow Sam Darnold to go,” Orlovsky said.

“You’ve now declared this is more than likely J.J. McCarthy’s football team and we want it to be J.J. McCarthy’s football team. Aaron comes with a lot, whether people like it or not, it’s a lot. Do not bring that into your building. Do not bring that into your football team. You’re handing your keys over to a young player and saying, this is going to be your opportunity, lead us forward. And bringing Aaron Rodgers in is going to hinder that in some capacity, stunt that in some capacity.”

The words “a lot” are doing, well, a lot of heavy lifting here given all the baggage Rodgers brings to anywhere he may play next with his media outbursts, conspiracy theories, and generally wanting to play by his own set of rules. With Minnesota having a great season last year and a Top 10 QB on their roster, Rodgers would be a huge disruption no matter how much he may talk about being fine mentoring a young quarterback.

With George Pickens already on board and D.K. Metcalf on the way, the Steelers are already chaotic enough that Aaron Rodgers would be a perfect fit there. If the content gods have any say, he will go to Pittsburgh.