Dan Orlovsky
AmazonESPNNFLBy Michael Dixon on

ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky is in London to broadcast Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. But before that game, he wanted to know how to watch the Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That led to a funny exchange of trolling between Orlovsky and whoever runs Twitch’s Twitter page.

It started innocently enough, with Orlovsky Tweeting, asking for the help of “anyone with a bigger brain” to know how he could watch Thursday’s game while in London. One helpful follower responded, “Twitch and just search up prime video.”

Simple enough, right? Well, not according to Orlovsky.

Twitch was not about to take that kind of respect coming down, firing back with a response that was just as vicious as it was predictable.

Orlovsky did kind of walk right into that one, didn’t he? We wouldn’t quite say that he conceded defeat in this exchange, but Orlovsky did reply with something of a peace offering.

The Twitch Twitter feed seemed more than willing to take Orlovsky’s peace offering.

All’s well that ends well here.

As far as who got the better of this exchange. It may not be a knockout but it’s not exactly a split decision, either. Twitch handily won this battle.

A day may come when using Orkovsky’s infamous safety against him will get old. That day, though, is not here yet.

[Dan Orlovsky on Twitter]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. Fan of most sports, nerd when it comes to sports history. Bay Area based for now. Likely leaving sometime early in 2023.

Other loves include good tacos, pizza and obscure Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985
Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon