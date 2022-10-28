ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky is in London to broadcast Sunday’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos. But before that game, he wanted to know how to watch the Thursday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That led to a funny exchange of trolling between Orlovsky and whoever runs Twitch’s Twitter page.

It started innocently enough, with Orlovsky Tweeting, asking for the help of “anyone with a bigger brain” to know how he could watch Thursday’s game while in London. One helpful follower responded, “Twitch and just search up prime video.”

Twitch and just search up prime video — Chris (@ItzCxris) October 27, 2022

Simple enough, right? Well, not according to Orlovsky.

Wth is twitch — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2022

Twitch was not about to take that kind of respect coming down, firing back with a response that was just as vicious as it was predictable.

Orlovsky did kind of walk right into that one, didn’t he? We wouldn’t quite say that he conceded defeat in this exchange, but Orlovsky did reply with something of a peace offering.

Wow wow wow let’s all relax here. Deep breaths just trying to watch some FG’s get kicked… — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 27, 2022

The Twitch Twitter feed seemed more than willing to take Orlovsky’s peace offering.

We kid cuz we love, Dan 💜 Come watch TNF with us sometime. We’ll bring the memes. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 27, 2022

All’s well that ends well here.

As far as who got the better of this exchange. It may not be a knockout but it’s not exactly a split decision, either. Twitch handily won this battle.

A day may come when using Orkovsky’s infamous safety against him will get old. That day, though, is not here yet.

[Dan Orlovsky on Twitter]