Credit: Fox Sports

Dan Orlovsky has been relatively nonpartisan about the Philadelphia Eagles’ controversial “tush push” play.

However, after a pivotal play in Sunday’s Eagles-Giants game, he’s officially of the mind that the NFL needs to put an end to it.

Philly lined up in the tush push formation on a fourth-and-1 play when Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux stripped the ball from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and recovered the fumble. However, officials ruled that Hurts’ forward progress had been stopped and the play couldn’t be reviewed, negating the fumble. Giants coach Brian Daboll’s challenge wasn’t successful, while the Eagles scored a touchdown two plays later in their eventual win.

How can the refs call this play dead????? pic.twitter.com/6zd4g83aGZ — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) October 26, 2025

During his appearance on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the ESN NFL analyst explained why that situation led to him being “out” on the play.

“The NFL is lucky that it doesn’t really have an impact on the game, because if it did, there would be a massive uproar,” said Orlovsky. “I’ve never really had a passionate take or feeling on either side of the whole tush push thing. But after watching this, I’m out on it.

“I can respect it and appreciate for everything that has been accomplished and whatnot. But we can’t have this play in football where it’s a clear and obvious fumble to every human being that has ever watched a game, but for some reason in a whistle and whatnot… It’s just a play right now that I think is impossible for officials to defend, fairly, I guess, or equally. So this play for me has got to be one that we move away from.”

PMS co-host A.J. Hawk asked Orlovsky how he would feel if the NFL changed it so the officials could call the play properly next time.

“That’s the thing. It’s the way it’s officiated. I don’t know if you can, AJ,” Orlovsky responded. “I don’t know since it’s such a unique play, if you can.”

The tush push has faced significant criticism, including an attempt by league owners to ban it. So far, it has survived (and still has its defenders), but this might be the kind of situation that finally pushes the tush push out of contention.