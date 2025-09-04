Photo credit: ESPN

When NFL analysts start dubbing Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts the modern-day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, we officially need games to start being played.

Dan Orlovsky went there Thursday morning on ESPN’s Get Up. Thankfully, he said it on the morning of the NFL season kicking off, we’d be in trouble if Orlovsky was saying this in July and still two months away from having actual games to talk about.

“Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts are the modern-day Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Orlovsky said as Mike Greenberg appeared in total shock at the statement. “Just, total alignment.”

Sirianni began last season on the hot seat. And we’re less than a year removed from Orlovsky labeling Hurts a “liability.” One championship doesn’t put them in a class with Belichick and Brady, especially when we live in a world where Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have won three Super Bowls and been to five together.

In defense of Orlovsky, he wasn’t attempting to compare Sirianni and Hurts to Belichick and Brady in terms of their on-field accomplishments. Orlovsky was comparing their mindset, approach and ability to be in sync.

“I remember Belichick and Brady constantly saying stuff and being like, ‘there’s no way you actually think that or feel that way or operate like that. And it feels the same way,” Orlovsky continued. “Jalen’s just robotic and maniacal and very focused, not out in the public.”

Prior to their Thursday night season opener with the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will raise a banner to honor their 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Earlier this week, Sirianni pretended no to know it was banner night, telling reporters he and the team’s players won’t be watching the ceremony. You could still call that Belichickian without jumping to label Sirianni and Hurts the modern-day Belichick and Brady.

But this is why Orlovsky is successful on ESPN debate shows. Orlovsky knew what he was doing, he knew comparing Sirianni and Hurts off their one Super Bowl win to Belichick and Brady would cause a stir, even if he wasn’t comparing them in terms of championships.