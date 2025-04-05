Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes held their pro day on Friday, featuring presumptive first-round NFL draft picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

While the dual-threat Hunter, who won the Heisman Trophy this past season, is seen as a surefire Top 5 selection, quarterback Sanders’ fate remains unknown.

There’s no doubt that Sanders is incredibly talented, like his father Deion Sanders before him. However, like his dad, he brings a flashiness and braggadocio that has rubbed some the wrong way. That’s led to the dreaded anonymous pre-draft report that one NFL coach called him “arrogant,” prompting several responses from those around the sports media who have seen this play out before.

Shedeur with a beauty. Jimmy Horn Jr. with the spectacular catch AND the flip. 📺: Path to the Draft: Colorado Showcase on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/vMCBsAf742 — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2025

“Whatever franchise wants to change their franchise, then it’s no doubt who to go with. I’ve done it over and over and over. You’ll be a fool not to pick me,” he told ESPN.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was on NFL Live Friday for their coverage of the Colorado workouts. He felt it necessary to point out that there seems to be a double standard regarding how Sanders is perceived compared to someone like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“We can’t praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief and then kind of view it differently with Shedeur.” —@danorlovsky7 on the criticism of Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/3tdMqetCdO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2025

“I think, one, we can’t praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief, and then view it differently with Shedeur,” said Orlovsky. “I heard a lot of Baker listening to Shedeur and the confidence, and I think it’s great.

“I also loved his answer when he talked about why he threw and when he said, ‘Well, there were some teammates of mine that didn’t get to go to the combine or didn’t get invited. I knew if I threw, all those teams would come from the NFL, and his teammates would have the necessary eyes.’ I love, love, love every part of that answer because that’s leadership.”

Orlovsky noted some quibbles about Sanders’ actual quarterback play and throwing ability, which is perfectly reasonable to discuss regarding the NFL Draft. Like many other people in NFL media, he wants the focus to be on the player’s ability, not the perception.