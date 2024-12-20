Sep 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Miami Dolphins former quarterback Dan Marino talks with fans on the sideline during pregame warmups between his former team and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino last served as an NFL studio analyst over a decade ago. But in a recent interview, he shared that he is still very capable of serving in his old role again if he decides to do so in the future.

Marino, of course, served as a studio analyst on the CBS pregame show The NFL Today from 2002 to 2014 before he and Shannon Sharpe were relieved of their duties in favor of Tony Gonzalez and Bart Scott. On top of that, Marino also served in a studio role on Inside the NFL from 2002 to 2007 when the show used to be on HBO.

The Hall of Fame quarterback sat down with The Spun to discuss his opinion on the Dolphins at the moment, his former broadcasting career, and more.

In the recent interview, he was asked whether he has considered returning to a media role in the future. While Marino isn’t sure whether he even wants to pursue a broadcasting career again, he is confident he still could if he ultimately decides he wants to.

“You know what? I actually think I can still do TV if I wanted to,” said Marino. “I did it for 14 years with HBO and CBS. But I’m happy with what I’m doing with the Dolphins. If the question is can I do it again? I could do it again, but I don’t know if I want to.”

As Marino alluded to, his time away from sports media doesn’t mean that he is no longer involved in the sport anymore. Since 2014, Marino has served as a special advisor to the Dolphins.

Marino is likely still very in tune with what is happening around the NFL based on his role with the Dolphins. And we’ve certainly seen what kind of a draw a big-name quarterback can be to networks with Fox’s 10-year, $375 million deal with Tom Brady.

Unlike Brady, Marino has plenty of experience as a broadcaster to go along with a successful NFL career as a quarterback. Even if Marino’s time with CBS did come with some controversy…

Regardless, if Marino does ultimately want to return to broadcasting at some point, he likely wouldn’t have much trouble finding an interested network considering his reputation as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

[The Spun]