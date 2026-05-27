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As soon as New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped onto the stage last weekend to introduce President Donald Trump at a political rally, he created a situation that demanded certain questions be asked so that answers could potentially be offered.

Instead, the conversation has mostly focused on teammate Abdul Carter’s reaction and the “sanctity” of the locker room regarding political beliefs. Curiously, many of the same people who whined like babies for years about keeping politics out of sports are coming out of the woodwork to defend Dart’s foray.

Dan Le Batard thinks the New York media, known for its intense scrutiny and ferocious opinions, is failing to meet the moment in asking an NFL starting quarterback about his decision to stand alongside a divisive political figure.

New York media needs to be better. pic.twitter.com/jZ4LJ0h2sA — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 27, 2026

“The New York media market has always been notoriously tough. The tabloids still somehow matter in that city even though newspapers are dying all over the place,” said Le Batard on Wednesday’s edition of his show. “Do you not believe that the New York media has a responsibility to ask difficult questions of Jaxson Dart and let us hear what you believe?

“If you want to be the quarterback who introduces Trump during this time, please expound on your thoughts. Tell us, I want him put in a position to sound educated or uneducated with the decision that he just made. He deserves to be made uncomfortable if he’s going to support this particular presidency during a deeply uncomfortable time.

“Why not ask the quarterback of the New York Giants, ‘Hey, how do you feel about Donald Trump going after an attack on freedom and democracy? How do you feel about Iran? How do you feel about these things? Tell us, Jaxson. You’re up. You’ve made yourself a political person. Just tell us what you think.'”

Everyone else on the show seemed to agree that while they’d love to hear those questions get asked and answered, it’s unlikely that will happen for various reasons. Chief among them is that the Giants’ PR department will likely ensure that Dart doesn’t have to answer them, at least not at any upcoming press conferences.

There’s been much angst over Carter’s reaction to Dart’s appearance, but it does stand to reason that if you’re going to make yourself a political figure, which you do when you tacitly endorse a deeply unpopular president, you should stand up proudly and explain what you like so much about him and his policies.