Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show

We don’t know how Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are handling the fallout from Page Six publishing photos of them together poolside at a hotel, but for Dan Le Batard, it’s a struggle.

Russini is a friend of Le Batard’s and a friend of the show as a longtime regular guest. Considering their connection, Le Batard listeners are interested in hearing him weigh in on photos of Russini and Vrabel embracing at an adults-only hotel in Arizona. Also considering their connection, Le Batard has no interest in adding to the rampant gossip spawned by those photos, particularly after their strong denials. But as a sort of self-appointed watchdog over the sports media industry, there is an expectation of Le Batard to weigh in.

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“Everybody’s asking me about Dianna Russini, wanting me to say something about Dianna Russini, and I’m like really uncomfortable,” Le Batard said Thursday morning. “I’m really uncomfortable with all of this and sort of the dirtiness of what my profession has become. Where every time I’m talking about that [Adam] Schefter and Shams [Charania] are compromised, nobody cares. But then they do this, this thing that’s in public that I don’t want to give air because I haven’t talked to my friend.”

Le Batard is equally wrestling with the decision of when and how to reach out to Russini, wanting to know how she’s doing beyond just sending a text. Regardless of what the truth behind those photos is, someone who worked hard to build credibility in this industry, having to deal with the snowballing gossip and implications is awful.

“This woman is at the height of sports journalism,” Le Batard explained. “She got there the right and the hardest way. Fighting the other information people to get to the top of information that is credible, that is rock solid reported, stronger than the opinion maker. She’s not an opinion maker. She’s a journalist. And she has good relationships in the business.

“I sound here like I’m simply blindly and emotionally defending and riding for a friend. I don’t know what the hell happened here, but this is a journalist who came by her credibility honestly. The hardest way and harder than all the other people that have to do this stuff of getting and fighting for the information, who don’t have to deal with this sh*t. This would not happen to Shams, this would not happen to Woj, this would not happen to any of these people. She doesn’t want to be at the center of this. This is not why she got into this business.”

Le Batard asked the rest of the show how he should address the topic fairly as a human and as Russini’s friend. In the battle of gossip vs. journalism, journalism vs. personality-driven content, unbiased journalism vs. protecting a friend, and reporting the news vs. making the news, who’s responsible? Le Batard compared the fraught dilemma to keeping from engaging in Jason Whitlock’s feud with Stephen A. Smith, noting it’s not the type of journalism any of them entered the business to cover. But in an industry that rewards attention, controversy, and salacious headlines over objective news, these stories often become unavoidable.

“I don’t want to go give oxygen to it. I don’t want to give oxygen to that bulls**t going on between Whitlock and Stephen A., and I could drive it for clicks all day,” Le Batard continued. “All day I could sit here and talk about all the sh*t that happened between those two friends of mine. But they were trying to do something journalistically objective once upon a time, and the business distorted all of us, turned us into f*cking preening peacocks. We are the news. We are the newsmakers. We opine on the news. And when you don’t talk about your friend, you’re a fraud.”

Le Batard didn’t really need to address it beyond noting he prioritizes his friendship with Russini more than reaching a verdict on what the photos depict. The photos of Russini and Vrabel are not some great feat of journalism. Page Six already referred to them as coming from a spy. There isn’t much substance in any of the conversations on the topic that should force Le Batard to address it beyond acknowledging the story and his admitted bias.

The image of a female reporter sitting with a male NFL head coach in a hot tub, alone at an adults-only hotel, when both parties are married, certainly isn’t great. And fair or not, Russini’s credibility as a journalist will be judged for those photos. But at this time, there isn’t enough evidence to definitively state this was anything more than a reporter toeing the line of integrity to get information.

Le Batard inherently made this story much more about his internal struggle than it needed to be. Russini is a friend of his; she’s a friend of the show, and because of that, Le Batard can’t judge this story without bias. Being upfront about the fact that he can’t address it as a neutral party should have been enough.