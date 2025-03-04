Screengrab via ESPN.

If you thought Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets was a complete circus, just imagine him suiting up for the New York Giants next season.

While Rodgers in a Giants uniform might be a gift from the content gods and schadenfreude enthusiasts everywhere, it stinks of a desperate move for a desperate team. In spite of all the hype when he was signed, Rodgers was an abject failure in New York. His first season ended almost before it began with an achilles injury. His second season was doomed by pretty much everything else as the Jets fired everybody and the team had a disastrous 5-12 campaign.

So when Get Up asked on Tuesday morning if Aaron Rodgers was the solution for Brian Daboll and the rest of the people employed by the New York Giants to save their jobs, reporter Dan Graziano was apoplectic at the thought of it.

“He’s the guy you hire if you want to lose your job. … The entire Jets building got fired.” 😯 —@DanGrazianoESPN on whether Aaron Rodgers can be the QB to save the Giants pic.twitter.com/m2da74Y23h — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 4, 2025

“I guess we can go to Florham Park to see how Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas are enjoying their contract extensions they got from the Jets because they brought in Aaron Rodgers. How does that make any sense,” Graziano exclaimed.

“He’s the guy you want to hire if you want to lose your job… the entire Jets program got fired. I don’t understand… Mike McCarthy got fired in Green Bay. I don’t understand… he’s the guy, that’s a desperation move, but it’s not the right one. I don’t get it. If you’re on thin ice that is not the guy I’m bringing in,” he continued in increasing exasperation.

This isn’t the first time that Dan Graziano took a flamethrower to Aaron Rodgers. In December, he called the aging quarterback a “con artist” and “narcissist” on a separate Get Up rant. But at least time it wasn’t personal, Graziano just stuck to the fact that Rodgers has already failed once in New York and would in all likelihood fail again.

Of course, knowing the Giants’ recent track record with personnel decisions, it’s only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers signs with them as a free agent.