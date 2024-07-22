Credit: ESPN’s ‘Get Up’

There’s not a lot of love lost between Dan Graziano and Aaron Rodgers.

While the New York Jets quarterback has downplayed his feud with the media, including on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, there are still those like Graziano who aren’t ready to take him at his word. And it shouldn’t come as a surprise, mainly because the ESPN NFL reporter and personality has referred to Rodgers as a “liar” and a “narcissistic con artist.”

If you follow him on social media or listen to him across ESPN’s platforms, you likely already know how Graziano feels about Rodgers. And even if Rodgers did the unthinkable and led Gang Green to its first Super Bowl since man first landed on the moon, Graziano probably wouldn’t change how he feels about Rodgers, at least as a person.

But if the Jets don’t defy the odds and end up missing the playoffs altogether for what would be continuing the longest active playoff drought in North American professional sports, Graziano believes that ire toward the media would only reignite

“You know what’s really comforting?” asked Graziano. “Is if they they don’t make the playoffs, he can just say, ‘Well, the media said we didn’t make the playoffs. We actually did. They can say whatever they want, but we won the Super Bowl.’ …Can we stop listening to what he says and actually watch him play?”

This was about other comments Rodgers made on PMT, in which he said that they (the media) could make a story out of the fact that he missed the team’s minicamp, but it was only two days of OTAs.

If Graziano’s tired of talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, imagine how Louis Riddick feels.

We’ll see if Rodgers can mend fences here and convince Pat McAfee to play peacekeeper between him and Graziano on a future episode of Pat McAfee’s show. Stranger things have happened, perhaps even a Super Bowl win for the Jets. Or perhaps Rodgers finally taking some sort of accountability?

