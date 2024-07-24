Credit: Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell’s a big guy.

There’s no mistaking that. And we mean both literally and figuratively as it pertains to the city of Detroit. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Campbell is a towering force on the sidelines and during press conferences. He can have a short fuse with reporters, but he also can be heartfelt with his gestures.

He’s quickly and not so quietly become one of the more beloved figures in the league. While he’s not getting serenaded by chants of his name (looking at you, Jared Goff) everywhere he goes, it’s hard to find anything to dislike about Campbell. Sure, he can be a bit aggressive and maybe too overzealous, but you often find yourself rooting for the Detroit Lions head coach.

Unless you’re a fan of the Packers, Bears or Vikings.

So, the Lions will do anything to protect Campbell at all costs.

And that appears to be why he appeared at Tuesday’s press conference with a ginormous podium. Few things will make Campbell seem less than larger than life, and somehow, the Lions accomplished it with this podium, which he described as “huge.”

“This is a huge podium.” – Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/cXF3x8sgL2 — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) July 24, 2024

That might be the understatement of the century. Anything rarely makes Campbell look small; even Penei Sewell can’t do that. But a podium managed to.

Now, it seems Detroit may have overcompensated a bit after Campbell’s podium wobbled, and he joked that he would go down with the ship.

Dan Campbell’s podium wobbled, and he joked he would fall with it. “Would you laugh or pick me up?” he asked the room. 😂 pic.twitter.com/us5GUCSusW — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 30, 2024

It looks like the Lions did the podium equivalent of wrapping Campbell in bubble wrap.

But if there’s any coach that’s gonna have fun with it, it’s Campbell.

[Colton Pouncey]