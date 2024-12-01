Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jahmyr Gibbs had to learn the hard way about being a player in the National Football League in 2024.

The second-year running back out of Alabama (and Georgia Tech) discovered this the hard way when a now-deleted social media post inadvertently revealed a glimpse into the Lions’ dropback protections and offensive vernacular. It wasn’t intentional and certainly wasn’t malicious, but in the eyes of his head coach, Dan Campbell, it might as well have been handing over state secrets.

Gibbs deleted it before Dan Campbell could see, but that doesn’t mean the internet didn’t. A quick search of “Jahmyr Gibbs” on X (formerly Twitter) indicates that the screenshot of a social media post reading, “This way better (peep the camera work tho),” is never being deleted from the world wide web.

When a reporter brought it to Campbell’s attention during a press conference, the Lions’ head coach admitted he was unaware.

“Yeah, I need to check on that,” Campbell said of the slip-up. “Did not know that. I’d rather our stuff not be out there.

Jahmyr Gibbs nooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/80wIBGcyTT — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) November 30, 2024

Campbell thanked the reporter in question for bringing it to his attention, but let’s be real here for a second — someone in the Lions’ building had to be at least acutely aware that Gibbs was spilling secrets during a holiday weekend well before their divisional showdown with the Packers.

A momentary lapse in judgment isn’t going to derail Gibbs or the Lions, for that matter. And Gibbs is undoubtedly not the first nor last athlete—or team—to accidentally divulge some privileged information to the world at large, as it seems like almost a rite of passage in today’s society.

[The Coachspeak Index]