Credit: Detroit Free Press

It was just a few weeks ago that the Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell were the darlings of the NFL, the rare Super Bowl favorite that doubled as a Cinderella story.

But following a slew of devastating injuries to their defense and a 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills that snapped an 11-game winning streak, the Lions seemingly find themselves with their backs against the ropes heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.

Don’t, however, tell that to Dan Campbell, who still has unwavering belief in his team. That much was evident during his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s Costa and Jansen With Heather on Tuesday morning.

“You know what happens is you win 11 in a row and you lose and then the sky falls,” Campbell said. “I hate to say it, but we’re not going to be able to win 11 in a row again for the rest of this season. We’re just not going to be able to do it.

“What happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good. Life’s good. But you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your f***ing molded bread. And it was just fine. And it gave you everything you needed. And sometimes you’ve got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are. And we’ll do that.