A few weeks back, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions complained to the league about the way some teams were blocking defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell now wants to make it clear that this “bogus report” was inaccurate.

In his report, Schefter stated that the Lions complained to the NFL about the way the Green Bay Packers approached Hutchinson’s legs when blocking him in the season opener, and that the Chicago Bears did the same thing a few weeks later.

“The Detroit Lions have taken notice, and they’ve asked the league office to monitor the plays against Aidan Hutchinson,” Schefter said. “Not that that will protect him out there, but clearly, people have noticed some of these plays, and the Lions want the league office to notice as well.”

Campbell was asked about that report on Wednesday, and he vehemently denied it.

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell calls out “Bogus” reporting by ESPN 👀 pic.twitter.com/tMJMIkb2nt — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 8, 2025

“That’s bogus. That’s a bogus report. I don’t know where that came from. Nobody from here ever did that. That’s bull,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk.

He later doubled down, saying that it’s well understood that’s part of the game, and the team didn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

“No. No, man. Nope. Game’s played a certain way, that’s the way it goes, man,” he said. “It doesn’t matter whether we’re doing it or someone else is doing it to our guys. We know that and we play accordingly.”

While a broken leg abruptly ended Hutchinson’s 2024 season, he’s returned with a vengeance in 2025. However, opposing teams are trying to block him, but it doesn’t appear to be working all that well so far.