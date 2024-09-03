Photo Credit: Applebee’s Bar & Grill on YouTube

During the 2022 edition of HBO’s Hard Knocks, fans quickly fell in love with the infectious personality of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

That same personality was on full display in a newly released commercial for Applebee’s.

Applebee’s, an official sponsor of the NFL, has launched a series of commercials for the upcoming NFL season that involve various notable league figures, including San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, and Campbell.

Both commercials, one including Purdy and Barkley and the other solely featuring Campbell, follow a similar script with differences that relate to their respective roles in the NFL.

Campbell serves as the “play-caller,” suggesting that the party at a table should order the 50-cent boneless wings, covering his mouth the entire time to make sure that nobody “steals their order.” He ends the commercial by saying they will “never see the order coming.”

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy also plays the role of a server but does it as if he is calling a play in an NFL huddle, asking the customers what their order is. Purdy then “breaks the huddle” before handing off the plate of wings to Barkley to carry over to the table.

Campbell, in particular, plays the role quite well for someone with very little acting experience. And the references to his propensity to take a chance as a play-caller hit home in the eyes of many football fans on social media.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell stars in a new commercial for Applebee’s, and it is fantastic 👏 pic.twitter.com/MRrKI26FY2 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 3, 2024

Hey AP @ToneDigz… Please make sure to consider this INCREDIBLE acting job by Motor City Dan Campbell when voting for Coach of the year this season. Guy is a thespian. Other coaches could never.

pic.twitter.com/lpedJLBVsK — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) September 3, 2024

It’s here. The Dan Campbell Applebees commercial is out and it is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/jOsXebuSaa — Mike Payton (@AtoZ_Payton) September 3, 2024

As long as the Lions continue to be contenders in the NFC, don’t be surprised to see Campbell receive even more opportunities like this in the future.

[Applebees Grill & Bar on YouTube]