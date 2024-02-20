Screen grab: Get Up

The first two episodes of Apple TV+’s The Dynasty: New England Patriots debuted last week and thus far, the docuseries has proven to be an enjoyable watch.

But while much of the focus of the first two episodes was placed on the dynamic between Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe and Bill Belichick, it also provided other former New England Patriots players with the opportunity to take a stroll down memory lane.

That includes Damien Woody, who served as a staple of the Patriots’ offensive line from 1999-2003. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, the Pro Bowl center-turned-ESPN analyst shared his heartwarming reaction to watching the series with one of his sons.

“Sitting here with my youngest son, who’s 12 and never saw me play, watching The Dynasty on Apple TV and to see the joy on his face watching his pops in the documentary has me damn near in tears,” Woody wrote.

How cool.

While Woody’s son was surely previously aware of his pops’ playing days, it’s another thing to see them in action. Woody might not be the subject of the series’ primary storylines like Belichick and Brady are, but he was clearly a key component to the early portion of the Patriots’ run.

Without spoiling anything, the first two episodes essentially provide the backdrop to New England’s dynasty, and at this point in the series, we have yet to see the Patriots hoist their first Lombardi Trophy. As a member of New England’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams, we’ll surely be seeing more of Woody in at least one of the upcoming episodes, with the next two installments — which are titled “Borrowed Time” and “Spygate” — scheduled to be released on Friday, Feb. 23.

You can watch the full trailer for the docuseries, which is directed by Matthew Hamachek, in the video player below.

