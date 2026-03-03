Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images, Whitney Risner

The life of the NFL insider can often sound brutal, but so far it hasn’t crushed Whitney Riser’s spirit.

The wife of Bengals offensive lineman Dalton Risner beat Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo, and the rest of the industry’s top NFL insiders to the punch, announcing Monday that the 30-year-old guard was re-signing with the team on a one-year deal.

“I’m not really supposed to tell anybody this, but I’ve got some inside information, and I just feel like you guys can keep a secret. Per sources, Dalton Risner is signing back to the Cincinnati Bengals, and sources are me, baby,” Whitney Riser said in a video that included the caption, “I’m feeling like Adam Schefter right now.”

We could speculate all day about who Risner’s source was for this news, but we’ll probably never know.

Schefter also chimed in with further details, confirming that Risner’s deal is worth up to $5 million.

“It’s a relief because I’m coming back to somewhere I love,” Risner said Monday, according to the Bengals’ website. “With coaches and players that I love and respect, a staff that I respect, the team I want to play for, a team that respects me and values me and believes in me, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Risner, a three-time First-team All-Big 12 lineman at Kansas State, is entering his 8th season in the NFL and second with the Bengals. He previously played for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. He and Whitney married in 2022.