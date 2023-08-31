Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Gil Brandt arrives on the red carpet during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the age of 91.

Brandt was a long-time personnel executive with the Rams (1955-57), 49ers (58-59) and Cowboys (60-88) before heading into the media world, where he was a key contributor to NFL.com and selecting All-America teams and players invited to the NFL draft. He was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2018 and selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame a year later.

He was also on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio for a number of years.

As soon as news spread of Brandt’s passing, tributes began to pour in for the scouting pioneer. The Cowboys offered a statement from owner and general manager Jerry Jones:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever. He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack. His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it. Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

We’re deeply saddened to have learned of Gil Brandt’s passing. He was a dear friend and meant so much to not only me, but to so many involved with football. Our condolences go out to his family and all that cared about him. We miss you already. ??? pic.twitter.com/F1CFk00ZZ2 — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 31, 2023

RIP Gil Brandt. An indispensable member of the great Cowboys teams of the Tom Landry era and a football historian like no other. ? https://t.co/oits34tM7m — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) August 31, 2023

There are 19 players in the #Cowboys' Ring of Honor. Gil Brandt was involved in the acquisition of 15 of those players, as well as 9 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per ⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩. pic.twitter.com/pqapZJltKq — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 31, 2023

Saddened to hear the passing of Gil Brandt.

One of the true pioneers of the NFL, a founding father in the scouting and player personnel world. RIP Gil. (and no, we are not related). — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) August 31, 2023

An executive with the @dallascowboys for nearly three decades, Gil Brandt revolutionized how NFL teams scout and evaluate players. This work helped lead the @dallascowboys become one of America's dominant sports franchises, including two Super Bowl Championships. #HOFForever pic.twitter.com/mXWGgcjNGY — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 31, 2023

I’ve never known anybody who knew more people or was more beloved than Gil Brandt. He did so much for the Cowboys and the NFL. What a threesome: Tom, Tex and Gil! Condolences to his family. He’ll be missed by many. R.I.P.! — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 31, 2023

Just received word Gil Brandt has passed away. My long-time @SiriusXMNFL radio partner who made such an impact in my life personally & professionally. And of course, someone whose @ProFootballHOF resume speaks for itself. RIP my friend. (Photo of us with Luke Kuechly) pic.twitter.com/KvzWAM3y97 — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) August 31, 2023

Gil's was an extraordinary football life, full of innovation and impact. He had an amazing memory for the history of the game, and never failed to be generous with his time and insights. Condolences to Sara and his entire family. I'll miss you, Gil. https://t.co/E8h3NfJyWP — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 31, 2023

RIP @Gil_Brandt, and condolences to his family. He was a pleasure to work with in his very own, authentic way, with an incredible wealth of knowledge and passion for football—a passion that was on display every year during training camp and the combine.https://t.co/xQdL1FORL1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2023

Just saw the news about the passing of Hall of Fame exec Gil Brandt. Gil helped me so much along my NFL/journalistic journey. He was an encyclopedia of insight and knowledge. He also cared deeply about HBCU football, its history and its players. Condolences to Gil’s family ?? — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 31, 2023

Gil Brandt trained and developed many scouts, advanced the scouting profession, and was instrumental in many careers. He left his mark on the game and was a great friend and mentor. My condolences to his wife, Sara and the Brandt family. RIP GIL… — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) August 31, 2023

Brandt is credited with bringing computers into the scouting and evaluation process, as well as drafting Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Herschel Walker. He also found undrafted gems like Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, and Everson Walls.

[Dallas Cowboys]