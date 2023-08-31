Gil Brandt Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Gil Brandt arrives on the red carpet during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Longtime Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the age of 91.

Brandt was a long-time personnel executive with the Rams (1955-57), 49ers (58-59) and Cowboys (60-88) before heading into the media world, where he was a key contributor to NFL.com and selecting All-America teams and players invited to the NFL draft. He was inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2018 and selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame a year later.

He was also on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio for a number of years.

As soon as news spread of Brandt’s passing, tributes began to pour in for the scouting pioneer. The Cowboys offered a statement from owner and general manager Jerry Jones:

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of Gil Brandt – a true icon and pioneer of our sport. Gil was at the very core of the early success of the Dallas Cowboys and continued to serve as a great ambassador for the organization for decades beyond that. His contributions cemented his spot in the Ring of Honor. He was my friend and a mentor not only to me, but to countless executives, coaches, players and broadcasters across the National Football League, which rightfully earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame where his legacy will be celebrated forever.

He was an innovator and set the standard for excellence in player acquisition. From the creation of the NFL Combine to revolutionizing the NFL Draft, Gil finished his over six-decade NFL career with an eye towards the future of the league and teaching fans about the sport he loved as a radio broadcaster. Gil was as good a storyteller as it gets, with a memory as sharp as a tack. His dedication to, and passion for, this game left a lasting impact on generations of Hall of Fame players and coaches. There are very few people that have been able to have the kind of generational impact that he did. Gil was as dedicated to growing this league and sport as anyone ever was, and we are all grateful and better for it.

Our hearts go out to Gil’s wife, Sara, his son Hunter and all of Gil’s family and friends.”

Many others shared their condolences and tributes on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Brandt is credited with bringing computers into the scouting and evaluation process, as well as drafting Hall of Famers Roger Staubach and Herschel Walker. He also found undrafted gems like Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris, and Everson Walls.

