The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the battle between the two teams extended to well after the game was over thanks to a controversial post about Cooper Beebe.

Beebe is the starting center for the Cowboys in just his second year in the league after being drafted out of Kansas State.

But after Sunday’s game, it wasn’t anyone who played for the Chargers that drew his ire, rather their social media team. The Chargers are known for pushing the boundaries on their social media with their creativity, routinely drawing praise for their incredible schedule release videos.

But their creativity got them in trouble after the Cowboys game. They edited a video of Beebe yelling out what he says was a line call, bleeping it out and putting an expletive over it while he was pointing at Los Angeles’ Daiyan Henley.

Beebe shared the video, saying, “Literally Said Hole R? That’s our call vs Abby front. Imagine bleeping out what I said to make me seem racist. You guys are POS Chargers.”

We have a Player vs. Social Media Team beef in the National Football League pic.twitter.com/m7cBhYRtT0 — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) December 23, 2025

The video, posted with the caption “lol instant karma” features Henley asking Beebe if he called him a bad word. After a false start penalty against the Cowboys center, Henley says that it was instant karma for calling him a bad word, even though he admitted not knowing exactly what Beebe said.

Both the Chargers’ original video tweet and the response from Connor Beebe have been deleted.

The Chargers should have definitely thought twice before posting this video about the Cowboys and Cooper Beebe. It’s one thing to try to have a laugh and make a meme over footage from a game where one of your players was mic’d up. It’s quite another to post something not knowing for sure what it is while also insinuating (whether intentionally or not) that a player was pointing at someone and using derogatory or even racist language. Next time, the team might want to use a little more discretion.