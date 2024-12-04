October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy (left) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There are many Dallas Cowboys fans who would like to see the team part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Quarterback Dak Prescott thinks that could be a mistake.

Prescott, who has been out since early November with a season-ending hamstring injury, defended his embattled head coach this week in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

After signing a record four-year, $240 million contract at the beginning of the season, Prescott and the Cowboys stumbled to a 3-5 start before he got hurt. The calls for McCarthy’s head were already growing at that point. His contract expires at the end of the season.

Prescott regrets that he’s unable to play to help McCarthy’s bid for a new deal.

“Your coach seems like he’s playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach,” Prescott told Yahoo Sports Tuesday. “Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said recently that he’s open to signing McCarthy to an extension, saying “I don’t think that’s crazy at all” when asked about the prospect of bringing him back.

McCarthy still has the support of his players. The Cowboys have won two in a row, are coming off a mini-bye week and host the reeling Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. As Jones recently told 105.3 The Fan when asked about McCarthy, “We got a lot of football left.”

Prescott definitely believes his coach deserves an extension.

““I believe in him wholeheartedly,” Prescott said. “I don’t want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance — another contract and a chance to coach this team amongst more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it.”

One can interpret Prescott slipping in that “on his terms” comment a couple of different ways, but there’s no question he clearly has McCarthy’s back — even if he can’t help him on the field now.

“The guy’s won a Super Bowl — I know Jerry’s attested to that,” Prescott said. “There’s not many guys or coaches who have done that and to have one that can do it from experience? I know how valuable he’s been for me.”

[Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports]