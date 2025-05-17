Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a a touchdown against the Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

There’s no such thing as too much Dallas Cowboys, at least not to TV network executives.

Even if Fox technically wanted fewer Cowboys games on its 2025 slate, the star power is hard to resist. Cris Collinsworth once said he’d take the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football every week if it were up to him. ESPN has made no secret of its love for anything involving America’s Team.

Sure, Cowboys fatigue is real for some fans, but the ratings always win for networks. Ask any analyst, Joe Buck, Curt Menefee, or anyone else, and they’ll tell you the same thing. There’s no such thing as too many Cowboys games.

Not when the ratings are what they are.

When Menefee joined Brandon Contes on the Awful Announcing Podcast, the official schedule hadn’t yet been released. But given the timing of the interview, it’s a safe bet he already knew Fox would be carrying fewer Cowboys games in 2025 than in recent years.

“Win or lose, people may say they hate it that the Cowboys are on television so much, but the reason they are is because win or lose, people watch them,” Menefee said. “They’re that franchise. And I don’t know if there’s another in sports that’s like that anymore. People used to talk about the Yankees, or the Lakers, and I think some of that hatred-watching has waned everywhere, except the NFL. I think people still watch the Cowboys to see them win or to see them lose. And it doesn’t matter what their record is.”

No, it does not.

So when Menefee is asked whether a network can ever have too many Cowboys games, the answer is a resounding “no.”

Because while plenty of teams can deliver wins, only a handful deliver watchability. The Cowboys deliver both, sometimes unintentionally. And as long as they remain the biggest spectacle in football, every network will take as much Dallas as possible.

Menefee included.

