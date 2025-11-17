Photo Credit: NBC

Sunday’s Week 11 action featured multiple brutal pass interference calls from NFL officials. The day began with an atrocious pass interference call and concluded with an atrocious pass interference call.

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders kicked off Sunday’s games in Madrid, and it turned out to be a sign of things to come the rest of the day with this pass interference call.

We might’ve just seen the worst pass interference call in NFL history… pic.twitter.com/Vd2tOdeUqD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

And what was essentially a game-deciding call in the final two minutes of Sunday Night Football infuriated NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth.

Leading the Detroit Lions 16-9 with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw an incomplete pass targeted for wide receiver A.J. Brown on third-and-eight. However, Lions defensive back Rock Ya-Sin was flagged for pass interference.

After watching the replay shown on the NBC broadcast, Collinsworth sounded off on the “absolutely terrible call.”

Cris Collinsworth: “Oh, come on! Come on! That is terrible! That is an absolutely terrible call that’s going to decide this football game! If anything, it’s an offensive push!” Another brutal NFL pass interference call strikes. 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #SNF https://t.co/XYnF7DejvM pic.twitter.com/TRkNZ7kGJG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2025

“Oh, come on!” Collinsworth said. “Come on! That is terrible! That is an absolutely terrible call that’s going to decide this football game! If anything, it’s an offensive push!”

“You want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul,” Collinsworth continued. “Wow.”

“It’s certainly hand-fighting, but not even at the level we’ve seen,” NBC play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico added. “Rock Ya-Sin thought it may have been going the other way as well. He played a good game tonight.”

Rather than the Lions getting a huge stop and forcing a punt that may have led to good field position trailing by a touchdown, it turned into a free first down for the Eagles. Four Eagles runs later, the game was over.