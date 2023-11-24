Photo Credit: NBC

NBC color commentator Cris Collinsworth shared a story of how he spent $800 at a fish market. And it is a story that you simply have to hear to believe.

Collinsworth was on the call of the Thanksgiving night game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

The game took place in Seattle, which is an area where there is a ton of demand for fresh-caught fish. It is also home to Pike Place Market, a destination in the area for seafood connoisseurs.

This prompted Collinsworth to share the hilarious story of how he bought $800 worth of fish at Pike Place Market this week on accident because he didn’t understand the concept of price-per-pound when it comes to buying fish.

“I never buy fish,” said Collinsworth. “But you’re in the market, you say okay, I’m gonna buy some fish and take it home for Thanksgiving. So I go in there and see this big fish there and it says $35. I say that’s pretty good, that’s about the same price as in a restaurant. So I say I’ll take two. Ended up being $800.”

Cris Collinsworth learned a hard lesson about the market price of fish at Pike Place Market. pic.twitter.com/hFGCyLT4N0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

This is of course because the price that he saw said $35 per pound, which means that the two fish weighed roughly 11.5 pounds each. He went on to explain this costly blunder, which garnered some laughs from NBC broadcasting counterpart Mike Tirico.

“I was like, per pound? You can’t go back when you say you want two fish, they already had them loaded up.”

To be fair to Collinsworth, he likely isn’t all that used to these kinds of fish markets. The former NFL star turned broadcaster grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He then played the entirety of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. That area of the country obviously isn’t known for its vast seafood options.

Regardless, it certainly makes for one heck of a story that garnered some laughs from fans watching at home.

there’s so much going on here starting with collinsworth not knowing how to buy fish and thinking “fish on thanksgiving sounds like a good idea” https://t.co/E1iNLMVsTU — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) November 24, 2023

Now here’s a guy who doesn’t know what “LB” stands for. https://t.co/idttRwaAzW pic.twitter.com/0CVd6m5Gcw — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 24, 2023

This is like when Michael Scott accidentally donated $25 per mile to a charity walk. @theofficetv https://t.co/wLCFlk8i2I — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) November 24, 2023

[Awful Announcing on Twitter]