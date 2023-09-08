Cris Collinsworth makes an odd comment about fans learning about how good Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is. Photo Credit: NBC

Whatever random people Travis Kelce was listening to that led him to say that “not one” person in the media believed that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII appeared to also have the ear of NBC’s Cris Collinsworth.

The Chiefs opened their Super Bowl championship defense on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City had some significant obstacles to overcome, though, with Kelce out with an injury and Chris Jones still in a contract holdout. Collinsworth, though, was confident in the Chiefs because of their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In and of itself, that’s a fine statement to make. But the way Collinsworth made it was eye-roll-inducing.

“No Travis Kelce. No Chris Jones. Their second and third-best players on this great team. But they have Patrick Mahomes. And I think America is about to find out how good he really is.”

"I think America is about to find out how good he really is."- Cris Collinsworth on 2-time NFL MVP and 2-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/N734Do71FV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023

For anyone who may need a refresher, Mahomes a two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He’s accomplished all of that at a young age, too. Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be played on his 28th birthday.

Despite being so young, Mahomes is also generally referred to as one of the greatest quarterbacks in not just the current NFL, but the history of the league. And if you don’t believe us, Chris Simms, Collinsworth’s colleague at NBC, said as much during a segment aired during Thursday’s pregame show, telling Mahomes he’s “now in the greatest quarterback of all-time conversation.”

Just a few minutes before Collinsworth’s comments, NBC aired a pregame segment where Chris Simms said Mahomes is “now in the greatest quarterback of all-time” conversation. pic.twitter.com/JU1mAKT6Te — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2023

Collinsworth was chided for this strawman argument.

Mahomes really flew under the radar in the Super Bowlnlast year, BUT NOT TONIGHT BABY! https://t.co/Va5OPldCk5 — John Stolnis (@JohnStolnis) September 8, 2023

We are NOW finding out how good Patrick Mahomes is???? Is this a bad Collinsworth body double? He is brilliant, the best player in the league, headed for a historic career and everyone on the planet already knows this information, minor point. https://t.co/pCM9wXYd9n — Chad Hartman (@ChadHartmanShow) September 8, 2023

I think we know by now. https://t.co/5QDB5Lmxst — Ken Fang — Very Asian With a Blue Checkmark (@fangsbites) September 8, 2023

Are there people who aren’t aware? https://t.co/37m6nRHnvM — Jonathan Zaslow (@ZaslowShow) September 8, 2023

