Prior to Thursday night's season opener, Cris Collinsworth said that NFL fans were about to find out "how good Patrick Mahomes really is."
Whatever random people Travis Kelce was listening to that led him to say that “not one” person in the media believed that the Kansas City Chiefs would win Super Bowl LVII appeared to also have the ear of NBC’s Cris Collinsworth.

The Chiefs opened their Super Bowl championship defense on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions. Kansas City had some significant obstacles to overcome, though, with Kelce out with an injury and Chris Jones still in a contract holdout. Collinsworth, though, was confident in the Chiefs because of their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In and of itself, that’s a fine statement to make. But the way Collinsworth made it was eye-roll-inducing.

“No Travis Kelce. No Chris Jones. Their second and third-best players on this great team. But they have Patrick Mahomes. And I think America is about to find out how good he really is.”

For anyone who may need a refresher, Mahomes a two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP. He’s accomplished all of that at a young age, too. Kansas City’s Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be played on his 28th birthday.

Despite being so young, Mahomes is also generally referred to as one of the greatest quarterbacks in not just the current NFL, but the history of the league. And if you don’t believe us, Chris Simms, Collinsworth’s colleague at NBC, said as much during a segment aired during Thursday’s pregame show, telling Mahomes he’s “now in the greatest quarterback of all-time conversation.”

Collinsworth was chided for this strawman argument.

