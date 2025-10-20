Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cris Collinsworth reached into the classic white quarterback stereotype on Sunday night.

The NBC analyst called Mac Jones “sneaky” after the 49ers quarterback scrambled for a first down during San Francisco’s 20-10 win over the Falcons. He might as well have thrown in “gritty,” “hardworking,” and “lunch-pail guy” while he was at it.

Jones dropped back on first-and-10 late in the fourth quarter with the 49ers up 13-10, saw nothing downfield and took off running. He picked up enough yardage to move the chains and dove to the 24-yard line.

“One of the secret scouting reports that a couple people told me about Mac Jones was when the game’s on the line, he’s sneaky,” Collinsworth said. “He’s sneaky with these runs. He doesn’t always go to them. He’s not a great runner, but when it really matters, sometimes he can make big plays with his runs.”

The drive ended with Christian McCaffrey‘s second rushing touchdown. The 49ers won 20-10.

Jones finished with 11 rushing yards on the night. The scramble Collinsworth referenced came with under five minutes left and San Francisco clinging to a three-point lead. The 49ers hadn’t been able to put the game away all night. Jones finding room with his legs on that possession kept the drive alive and gave San Francisco the breathing room it needed to put the game away.

The “sneaky” label has followed quarterbacks like Jones for years, with the implication being that mobility comes as a surprise rather than just being part of the position. Jones isn’t particularly mobile and never has been. He’s not exactly pulling off a magic trick when he scrambles.

But Collinsworth’s larger point held up. Jones isn’t going to beat teams with his legs. He’s rushed for 34 yards on 21 carries this season. His career rushing average is 2.7 yards per attempt. When the pocket collapses and he needs a first down, though, he’s capable of getting it himself, which is what happened Sunday when it mattered most.

The 49ers are 5-2 with Jones going 4-1 as the starter in place of Brock Purdy. He’s thrown for 1,404 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. The rushing numbers won’t make anyone confuse him for Lamar Jackson — or Patrick Mahomes — but when San Francisco needed a critical first down late in the fourth quarter, Jones made the play.

Collinsworth’s scouting report described exactly what happened. Jones scrambled when he needed to, picked up the first down, and helped set up the touchdown that iced the game. Whether that makes him “sneaky” or just a quarterback doing his job is in the eye of the beholder.