Cris Collinsworth has certainly said some interesting things over the years during NFL broadcasts but the phrasing he used to describe a block by Landon Dickerson during Sunday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys was so unmistakably wild that it left audiences wondering what in the world had gotten into him.

During the second half of the game, which was won by the Eagles 26-17 as they improved to 6-0 on the season, the Philly guard created a massive hole for running back Miles Sanders to scamper through for a first down. During the replay, the Sunday Night Football analyst wanted to draw attention to the way that Dickerson owned his defensive opponent during the run and ended up leaving everyone dumbfounded by the description.

“How about if we get a little taste of Landon Dickerson coming right down your throat,” said Collinsworth.

SIR.

Suffice it to say, you’re not going to just utter a phrase like that on national television to an audience as sexually stunted and repressed as NFL fans and not hear about it. Sure enough, Twitter was immediately ablaze with reactions and people wondering “did he really just say what I think he said?”

The question is, of course, did Collinsworth know what he was saying, or did it just kinda spill out of his brain before he had a chance to realize what he was doing? We’re going to presume the latter, as Cris has certainly said some wild and inappropriate things during past telecasts.

But still, given the recent rise in risque football commentary, we have to wonder if he saw the challenges and decided to stake his claim as the horniest broadcaster in the sport. Your move, RGIII.

