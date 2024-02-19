Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; A Dallas Cowboys helmet with Oakley visor at training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Lane, a popular and well-respected reporter who covered the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, passed away this weekend.

Lane was a longtime contributor to the Cowboys fan site BloggingTheBoys.com, which confirmed the news of his passing. However, he frequently contributed to other Cowboys-related websites and productions and served as the managing editor of @TheTexansWire. He also provided various other content to other outlets.

His professional colleagues remember Lane’s impressive memory of NFL history. Co-workers recall him as a hard worker. BloggingtheBoys.com writer

“More impressive than his wealth of knowledge was Mark’s kindness and humility,” Ochoa wrote Sunday. “He always sought to help people and to ensure that they received proper credit for work that they compiled.

“The world of Dallas Cowboys content and the world at large is a better place for having had Mark Lane in it. We should all strive to approach life with the same passion and graciousness that he did.”

Some of the NFL’s best-known media figures paid tribute to Lane on X (formerly Twitter) following his death.

NBC Sports’ Charean Williams wrote that Lane, “was one of the kindest, gentlest souls I have known. He was brilliant at statistics. Some people are dealt a bad hand in life and Mark was one of those. He overcame childhood cancer and fought like crazy to stay alive long enough to get a new lung.”

Longtime Houston Texans beat reporter John McClain recalled how Lane continued working despite health issues.

“Mark was always a super-hard worker who loved covering the NFL,” McClain wrote.

Condolences to Mark Lane’s family, friends and co-workers. A lot of people in Texas and Arkansas will miss him. He came to the combine last year even though he had to use oxygen because of his breathing issues. Mark was always a super-hard worker who loved covering the NFL. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) February 18, 2024

USA Today‘s Doug Farrar recalled Lane as “A brilliant, funny, gifted guy who worked so hard despite health issues that would have stopped a lot of people from doing so.”

Mark Lane covered the Texans and the NFL for our Wire network, and we were so lucky to have him. A brilliant, funny, gifted guy who worked so hard despite health issues that would have stopped a lot of people from doing so. It's just in some people to be that way. You'll be… — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) February 18, 2024

