The NFL acknowledged Sunday that the Cowboys shouldn’t have been flagged for roughing the kicker against Philadelphia. Still, the league is placing the blame on Fox for not providing replay evidence quickly enough.

Ryan Flournoy hit Eagles punter Braden Mann’s plant leg in the second quarter and drew a 15-yard penalty. The problem is that Flournoy got a hand on the ball first, which negates the foul. The punt still traveled 40 yards, but officials threw the flag anyway and let it stand.

Roughing the kicker was called on the Cowboys despite replay appearing to show that Dallas got a hand on the ball. pic.twitter.com/zX1rQ8mhbT — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 23, 2025

Mark Butterworth, the NFL’s vice president of instant replay, told reporters the league has a system in place to fix exactly this kind of mistake. Replay assist can overturn a roughing call when there’s clear evidence the ball was touched before contact with the punter. But that system only works if officials have the footage in time to use it, and according to Butterworth, they didn’t.

“We can use replay assist to pick up the flag when we have clear and obvious video evidence that the player that committed the foul touched the ball prior to making contact with the punter,” Butterworth said in a pool report. “TV showed an enhanced shot, which they can do. We don’t have access to that enhanced shot until they show it. By then, it was too late.”

Here is the pool report about the Ryan Flournoy penalty for roughing the punter (that led to a Philly TD drive). Cowboys could have challenged. Officials also didn’t have the clear shot to waive off the penalty on their own in time. @FOX4 https://t.co/LOddDSOp6A pic.twitter.com/VCCTNLAy6n — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) November 24, 2025

Fox aired the enhanced angle that clearly showed Flournoy’s hand on the ball, a play or two after the penalty was enforced. By then, Philadelphia had already snapped the ball, and the moment to correct the call had passed.

Dallas could have challenged the play, and Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said afterward they should have. Flournoy insisted on the sideline he’d tipped it, but the coaching staff couldn’t see it clearly enough from their angles.

“We couldn’t get a good look at it, you know,” Schottenheimer said. “Flo was adamant about it. You listen; we listen to our players. I trust those guys completely.”

The Eagles turned the incorrect penalty into a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. The whole situation raises a fair question about how replay assist actually works if it depends on broadcast networks providing footage in real time. Officials could have initiated their own reviews and stopped play to check, but instead, everyone waited for Fox to air the right angle. By the time it showed up, the opportunity to get the call right was gone.